Timberwolves vs. Mavericks December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX and BSSW.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNX, BSSW
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert averages 13.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in league).
- Anthony Edwards posts 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mike Conley averages 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 boards.
- Naz Reid averages 13.4 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 32.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dereck Lively is putting up 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's making 74.0% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (fourth in league).
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Mavericks are getting 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Mavericks
|113.0
|Points Avg.
|119.4
|105.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.0
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
