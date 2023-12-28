On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX and BSSW.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNX, BSSW

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in league).

Anthony Edwards posts 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley averages 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 boards.

Naz Reid averages 13.4 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 32.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is putting up 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's making 74.0% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (fourth in league).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Mavericks are getting 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Mavericks 113.0 Points Avg. 119.4 105.7 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 48.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 37.4%

