Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dakota County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Simley High School at St. Anthony Village High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29

7:00 PM CT on December 29 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jordan High School at Apple Valley High School