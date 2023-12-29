The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) will host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.

Minnesota is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 339th.

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers average are 15.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (65.3).

When Minnesota totals more than 65.3 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it performed better offensively, averaging 63.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.1.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Minnesota fared worse in home games last year, sinking 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% mark on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule