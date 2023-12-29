The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Maine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Maine Moneyline

Minnesota vs. Maine Betting Trends

Minnesota is 9-1-2 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Golden Gophers' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Maine has covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

The Black Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Minnesota is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (84th).

The Golden Gophers were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Minnesota winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.