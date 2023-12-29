Summit League foes battle when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • This season, St. Thomas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 75th.
  • The Tommies score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up.
  • St. Thomas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • St. Thomas is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (64.8).
  • The Tommies are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (64.3).
  • St. Thomas sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (10.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Marquette L 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) W 85-66 Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls W 104-51 Schoenecker Arena
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 UMKC - Schoenecker Arena
1/3/2024 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

