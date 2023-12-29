Summit League foes battle when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

This season, St. Thomas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Tommies are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 75th.

The Tommies score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up.

St. Thomas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

St. Thomas is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (64.8).

The Tommies are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (64.3).

St. Thomas sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (10.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule