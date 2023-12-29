Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-8) at Schoenecker Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors St. Thomas to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

Last time out, the Tommies won on Saturday 82-49 against Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 73, North Dakota 61

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tommies took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 64-59 on December 9.

The Tommies have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

64-59 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 129) on December 9

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 175) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 207) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 262) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)

14.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58) Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79)

16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (24-for-79) Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

12.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies average 68.4 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Tommies are posting the same number of points in home games and in road games (70.4) this season.

In home games, St. Thomas is giving up 4.8 fewer points per game (67.2) than in road games (72.0).

