Friday's Summit schedule includes the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 18.9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 12 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 5.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

