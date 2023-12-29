Washington County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mahtomedi High School at St Paul Central High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29

10:30 AM CT on December 29 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Math & Science Academy

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 29

2:45 PM CT on December 29 Location: Woodbury, MN

Woodbury, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Math & Science Academy