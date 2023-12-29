Washington County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Washington County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mahtomedi High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Math & Science Academy
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Math & Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
