NBA action on Saturday will include the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) visiting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) at Target Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Anthony Edwards vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1105.6 1442.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.9 49.7 Fantasy Rank 20 6

Anthony Edwards vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 113.4 points per game to rank 18th in the league while allowing 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +180 scoring differential overall.

The 44.4 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank 11th in the NBA, and are 3.7 more than the 40.7 its opponents grab per outing.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 38.3% from deep while their opponents hit 34% from long range.

Minnesota has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.6 (26th in NBA play) while forcing 13.5 (13th in the league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 25.2 points, 12.2 boards and 3.1 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers put up 114.7 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 114.5 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Los Angeles records 44 rebounds per game (15th in league), compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers make 11 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), three fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 36.1% from deep (19th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.4%.

Los Angeles forces 13 turnovers per game (17th in league) while committing 13.5 (20th in NBA).

Anthony Edwards vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 7.4 0.8 Usage Percentage 32.6% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 61.4% Total Rebound Pct 9.0% 18.7% Assist Pct 25.6% 14.0%

