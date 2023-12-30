The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 345th.

The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Cougars allow.

DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).

DePaul sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it scores 60.

At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are on the road (69.9).

Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule