Our projection model predicts the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles will take down the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+20.5) Over (44.5) Florida State 28, Georgia 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 92.3%.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 4-9-0 this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites (0-6).

Out of 13 Bulldogs games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 54.0, 9.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.1% chance of a victory for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Seminoles' 12 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Florida State games this season is 6.9 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.4 16.6 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Florida State 37.0 15.9 16.0 6.0 30.2 18.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.