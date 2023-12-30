Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnehaha Academy at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hawley High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breck School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
