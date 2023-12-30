For bracketology analysis on Minnesota and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-1 36 NR 60

Minnesota's best wins

In its best win of the season on November 26, Minnesota defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves, a top 50 team (No. 45) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 67-54. The leading point-getter against Stony Brook was Mara Braun, who delivered 33 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 55/RPI) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 69/RPI) on December 10

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 114/RPI) on November 29

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 120/RPI) on December 6

96-64 at home over Grambling (No. 121/RPI) on December 13

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Minnesota has the 134th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Golden Gophers' 16 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Minnesota's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

