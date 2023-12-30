The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) take a nine-game winning streak into a home contest with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1), who have won eight straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 65.6 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 10-0 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Iowa has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.2 points.

The 90.5 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 36.0 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (54.5).

Iowa has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 54.5 points.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 90.5 points, it is 11-1.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Golden Gophers concede.

The Golden Gophers make 45.5% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (43-for-106)

20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (43-for-106) Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Mallory Heyer: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Grace Grocholski: 10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 63.6 FG%

Minnesota Schedule