Will St. Thomas be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features St. Thomas' complete tournament resume.

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-0 NR NR 252

St. Thomas' best wins

On November 19, St. Thomas claimed its best win of the season, a 76-70 victory over the Portland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 88), according to the RPI. In the victory against Portland State, Kendall Blue amassed a team-best 22 points. Drake Dobbs chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

70-45 on the road over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 29

77-56 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on December 31

75-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 266/RPI) on December 6

66-50 on the road over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on December 10

65-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 1

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tommies are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, St. Thomas is facing the 308th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Tommies' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

St. Thomas has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

Idaho Vandals vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

