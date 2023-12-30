How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on December 30, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 18-3 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.
- The Timberwolves put up 113.4 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.
- Minnesota has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse at home this year, scoring 113.4 points per game, compared to 113.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Minnesota has been better in home games this year, allowing 101.7 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this season, making 12.7 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
