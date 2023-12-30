The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on December 30, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 18-3 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.

The Timberwolves put up 113.4 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.

Minnesota has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse at home this year, scoring 113.4 points per game, compared to 113.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Minnesota has been better in home games this year, allowing 101.7 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this season, making 12.7 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries