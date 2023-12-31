Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: -200
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 80-53 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maryland
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
  • Last Game: W 104-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 87-75 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Penn State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Peacock

4. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +800
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Iowa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 22-10
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rutgers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Michigan

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 87-76 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Minnesota
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Peacock

7. Iowa

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: W 103-74 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
  • Last Game: W 91-62 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
  • Last Game: W 80-62 vs Maine

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Peacock

10. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
  • Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Illinois
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Penn State

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
  • Last Game: W 90-63 vs Rider

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Peacock

12. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 59-58 vs Stonehill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 100-87 vs Kennesaw State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nebraska
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
  • Last Game: W 75-53 vs Coppin State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Purdue
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.