Will Marco Rossi find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Rossi's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:15 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:00 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

