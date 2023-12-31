Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Marcus Johansson light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in three of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Johansson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|13:38
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|15:29
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.