Sunday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) and the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored St. Thomas squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Venue: Schoenecker Arena

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 72, UMKC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-8.3)

St. Thomas (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

St. Thomas has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UMKC is 4-6-0. The Tommies have hit the over in two games, while Kangaroos games have gone over five times. Over the last 10 games, St. Thomas is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while UMKC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies average 72.4 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.

St. Thomas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.6 per contest.

St. Thomas makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from deep (64th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 31.0%.

The Tommies rank 45th in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 97th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

St. Thomas has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 9.2 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

