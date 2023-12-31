How to Watch St. Thomas vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: Summit League Network
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- St. Thomas has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 304th.
- The 72.4 points per game the Tommies put up are just 3.1 more points than the Kangaroos give up (69.3).
- When St. Thomas puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.
- The Tommies surrender 59 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 61.6 on the road.
- St. Thomas is draining 8 treys per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.9 fewer threes and 3.6000000000000014% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.9, 36.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|W 85-66
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|W 104-51
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|Sacramento State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
