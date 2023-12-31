The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • St. Thomas has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 304th.
  • The 72.4 points per game the Tommies put up are just 3.1 more points than the Kangaroos give up (69.3).
  • When St. Thomas puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this season, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.
  • The Tommies surrender 59 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 61.6 on the road.
  • St. Thomas is draining 8 treys per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.9 fewer threes and 3.6000000000000014% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.9, 36.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) W 85-66 Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls W 104-51 Schoenecker Arena
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota W 70-45 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 UMKC - Schoenecker Arena
1/3/2024 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
1/6/2024 Sacramento State - Schoenecker Arena

