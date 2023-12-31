Sunday's game between the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-6) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) at Swinney Recreation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with St. Thomas securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Tommies claimed a 95-76 win over North Dakota.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, UMKC 66

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

When the Tommies defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who are ranked No. 126 in our computer rankings, on December 9 by a score of 64-59, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, St. Thomas is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

64-59 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 126) on December 9

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 158) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 206) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 258) on November 18

95-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 324) on December 29

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

14.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Amber Scalia: 17 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

17 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Jo Langbehn: 12.1 PTS, 73.7 FG%

12.1 PTS, 73.7 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies score 70.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) and concede 70.9 (299th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

In 2023-24 the Tommies are averaging 4.1 more points per game at home (74.5) than away (70.4).

St. Thomas gives up 68.7 points per game at home, and 72 on the road.

