The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. The Tommies are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The point total is 131.5 in the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -8.5 131.5

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

In three of 10 games this season, St. Thomas and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 points.

The average total in St. Thomas' contests this year is 133.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Tommies have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

St. Thomas has covered more often than UMKC this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 4-6-0 mark of UMKC.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 3 30% 72.4 143.8 61.2 130.5 135.5 UMKC 7 70% 71.4 143.8 69.3 130.5 138.9

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

St. Thomas put together an 8-7-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Tommies record 72.4 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 69.3 the Kangaroos give up.

When St. Thomas puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 6-4-0 0-0 2-8-0 UMKC 4-6-0 1-3 5-5-0

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits

St. Thomas UMKC 5-0 Home Record 5-0 3-4 Away Record 1-5 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 1-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

