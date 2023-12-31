Having won seven straight on home ice, the Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI will air this Jets versus Wild game.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 WPG

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 3.2 goals per game (108 in total), 13th in the league.

The Wild's 105 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 34 15 10 25 8 16 49.4% Marco Rossi 34 11 11 22 11 13 40% Matthew Boldy 27 11 10 21 20 22 37.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 85 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Jets' 114 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players