Mike Conley could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In a 108-106 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Conley produced 15 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.7 12.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.6 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA -- 20.8 21.8 PR -- 14.6 15.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.0



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Knicks

Conley has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 10.0% and 9.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Knicks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.9 points per game.

The Knicks concede 41.0 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, allowing 26.2 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 21st in the league, allowing 13.6 makes per contest.

Mike Conley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 28 11 1 5 3 1 0

