Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves play at Madison Square Garden on Monday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 29.5-point total set for Edwards on Monday is 3.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -179) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 20.5. That's 0.6 less than his season average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

Towns' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -135)

The 12.9 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.6 less than his prop total on Monday.

He has collected 12 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Monday's over/under for Randle is 25.5 points, 1.9 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Randle averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 points. That is 0.6 more than his season average of 25.9.

He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged six assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

