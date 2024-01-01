Madison Square Garden is where the New York Knicks (17-15) and Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) will clash on Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Lakers 108-106. With 31 points, Edwards was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31 3 3 0 3 2 Naz Reid 21 5 1 2 2 2 Mike Conley 15 4 7 1 0 4

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' averages for the season are 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns gives 21.1 points, 9.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 12.9 points, 12.0 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks (sixth in league).

Mike Conley's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.5 treys per game.

Naz Reid provides the Timberwolves 12.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 26.6 4.4 5.3 1.6 0.8 2.6 Rudy Gobert 11.7 11.1 1.5 1.1 1.5 0.0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 9.1 2.1 0.5 0.2 1.1 Mike Conley 12.9 2.6 6.3 1.0 0.2 3.0 Naz Reid 13.5 4.6 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.6

