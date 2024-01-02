Fillmore County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Fillmore County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rushford Peterson High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
