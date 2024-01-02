Will Jacob Middleton find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Middleton has zero points on the power play.

Middleton averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:43 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:43 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:49 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 27:15 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:02 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:30 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

