Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 3-0
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
