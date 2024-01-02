For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

  • Maroon has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • Maroon has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

