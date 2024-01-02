Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Redwood County, Minnesota today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wabasso High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Morgan, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.