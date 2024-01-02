Redwood County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Redwood County, Minnesota today? We have you covered here.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wabasso High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
