Renville County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Renville County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Renville County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson High School at Bold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Olivia, MN
- Conference: West Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
