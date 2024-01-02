Coming off a win last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Minnesota Wild (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to watch as the Flames and the Wild meet.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild Flames 3-2 (F/SO) MIN 12/5/2023 Flames Wild 5-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (111 in total), 16th in the league.

With 107 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 35 15 10 25 8 17 49.5% Marco Rossi 35 11 11 22 11 13 41.5% Matthew Boldy 28 11 10 21 21 23 37.1%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Flames' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Flames are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flames have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Flames Key Players