Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) and the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center sees the Wild favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Flames (+115). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Flames Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Wild have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-4).

The Flames have been listed as the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Minnesota is 7-1 (victorious in 87.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Calgary is 1-9 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.1 3.00 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.00 2.50 6 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 4-6-0 6.2 3.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 2.80 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

