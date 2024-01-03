Wednesday's game at Watsco Center has the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-75 win for Clemson, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Clemson projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under is listed at 154.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Line: Clemson -1.5

Clemson -1.5 Point Total: 154.5

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Clemson (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Clemson is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 4-5-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 8-3-0 and the Hurricanes are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 167 points per game, 12.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.3 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per contest (130th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. It records 39.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 81st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3 per contest.

Clemson makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.8).

The Tigers average 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 89.8 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

Clemson loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.2 (56th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per contest (144th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It records 38.2 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8.

Miami (FL) makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball) while shooting 41.2% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 26.4%.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (290th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (91st in college basketball).

