Dakota County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dakota County, Minnesota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St Croix Lutheran Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: West St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.