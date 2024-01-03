Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy Sr High School at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
