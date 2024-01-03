Mike Conley and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 112-106 loss to the Knicks, Conley totaled five points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 11.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.1 PRA -- 20.5 20.1 PR -- 14.3 14 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Pelicans

Conley has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.9% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Conley is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Conley's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 10th in the league, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans concede 26.9 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 13.2 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 27 17 5 7 4 0 0 11/18/2023 30 5 3 5 1 0 1 11/8/2023 21 12 4 4 4 0 1

