Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-2) and Maryland Terrapins (9-4) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Minnesota, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Golden Gophers suffered a 94-71 loss to Iowa.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 74, Maryland 72

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Gophers picked up their best win of the season on December 2, a 94-88 home victory.

Minnesota has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 54) on December 2

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 55) on November 26

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 66) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 133) on December 6

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 141) on November 15

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 19.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (43-for-111)

19.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (43-for-111) Amaya Battle: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Mallory Heyer: 9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62)

9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62) Grace Grocholski: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Sophie Hart: 10.4 PTS, 62.6 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +285 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.