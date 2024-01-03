The Maryland Terrapins (9-3) play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amaya Battle: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Grocholski: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Bri McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Brinae Alexander: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Allie Kubek: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

