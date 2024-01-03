The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Vandals have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games St. Thomas shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vandals sit at 285th.

The Tommies record 72.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.1 the Vandals give up.

When St. Thomas totals more than 69.1 points, it is 7-1.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

At home, St. Thomas is posting 16.9 more points per game (82.5) than it is in away games (65.6).

The Tommies give up 58.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.6 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, St. Thomas has fared worse at home this season, making 7.7 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 36.1% percentage on the road.

