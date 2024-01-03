How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Idaho on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Vandals have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games St. Thomas shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vandals sit at 285th.
- The Tommies record 72.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.1 the Vandals give up.
- When St. Thomas totals more than 69.1 points, it is 7-1.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, St. Thomas is posting 16.9 more points per game (82.5) than it is in away games (65.6).
- The Tommies give up 58.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.6 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, St. Thomas has fared worse at home this season, making 7.7 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 36.1% percentage on the road.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|W 104-51
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|UMKC
|W 77-56
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|Sacramento State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/11/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
