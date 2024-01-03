The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Idaho matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Odds, Spread, Over/Under

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Betting Trends

St. Thomas has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Tommies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

Idaho has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

In the Vandals' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

