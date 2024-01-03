Wednesday's contest that pits the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-6) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (1-10) at Schoenecker Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of St. Thomas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Tommies claimed a 66-57 win over UMKC.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 73, Sacramento State 56

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tommies took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 64-59 on December 9.

The Tommies have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

64-59 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 128) on December 9

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 161) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 218) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 267) on November 18

66-57 on the road over UMKC (No. 269) on December 31

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64)

14.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64) Amber Scalia: 16.7 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (30-for-91)

16.7 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (30-for-91) Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.6 FG%

12.4 PTS, 73.6 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies score 70.1 points per game (120th in college basketball) and allow 69.9 (290th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Tommies are scoring 74.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 69.7 points per contest.

St. Thomas gives up 68.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 69.5 in away games.

