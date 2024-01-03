The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, St. Thomas and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 combined points.

The average total in St. Thomas' outings this year is 133.5, 2.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tommies have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

St. Thomas has had more success against the spread than Idaho this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-4-0, compared to the 6-6-0 record of Idaho.

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 4 36.4% 72.7 144.4 60.9 130 135.4 Idaho 10 83.3% 71.7 144.4 69.1 130 141.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies put up 72.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.1 the Vandals allow.

St. Thomas is 3-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 7-4-0 2-4 2-9-0 Idaho 6-6-0 3-5 7-5-0

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Home/Away Splits

St. Thomas Idaho 6-0 Home Record 5-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 1-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.