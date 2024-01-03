On Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 107.5 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Pelicans' +126 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.1 per contest (10th in league).

These teams score 228.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more than this game's total.

These teams together surrender 219.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's total.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans has put together a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Pelicans +6600 +3000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.