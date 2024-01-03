The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 223.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 total points.

The average point total in Minnesota's games this season is 220.6, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which it has been favored.

Minnesota has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 11 times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 43.8% 113 228.9 107.5 219.6 223.2 Pelicans 21 61.8% 115.9 228.9 112.1 219.6 229.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Minnesota sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than it does in road games (8-9-0).

The Timberwolves average just 0.9 more points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow (112.1).

When Minnesota totals more than 112.1 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-16 6-6 16-16 Pelicans 19-15 1-2 16-18

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Timberwolves Pelicans 113 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 10-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-8 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-7 107.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 15-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-5 22-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-3

