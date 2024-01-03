Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|223.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 total points.
- The average point total in Minnesota's games this season is 220.6, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Timberwolves have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which it has been favored.
- Minnesota has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 11 times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|14
|43.8%
|113
|228.9
|107.5
|219.6
|223.2
|Pelicans
|21
|61.8%
|115.9
|228.9
|112.1
|219.6
|229.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- Minnesota sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than it does in road games (8-9-0).
- The Timberwolves average just 0.9 more points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow (112.1).
- When Minnesota totals more than 112.1 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|16-16
|6-6
|16-16
|Pelicans
|19-15
|1-2
|16-18
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|113
|115.9
|21
|12
|10-7
|18-8
|14-3
|19-7
|107.5
|112.1
|1
|10
|15-9
|14-5
|22-2
|16-3
