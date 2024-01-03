Take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8), which currently has just one player listed, as the Timberwolves prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) at Target Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 112-106 loss to the Knicks in their most recent game on Monday. In the Timberwolves' loss, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and two assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III: Questionable (Knee), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 223.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.