Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - January 3
Take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8), which currently has just one player listed, as the Timberwolves prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) at Target Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 112-106 loss to the Knicks in their most recent game on Monday. In the Timberwolves' loss, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and two assists).
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III: Questionable (Knee), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-7.5
|223.5
