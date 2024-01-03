The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Edwards and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Edwards has averaged 26.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 20.5. That is 0.9 less than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

Towns' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: +108)

Rudy Gobert's 12.8 points per game are 0.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.