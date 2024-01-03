Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSNO

BSN, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves lost their most recent game to the Knicks, 112-106, on Monday. Anthony Edwards led the way with 35 points, and also had four rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 35 4 2 0 2 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 29 6 3 0 0 3 Rudy Gobert 10 15 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards puts up 26.3 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per game, making 45.8% of shots from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Towns' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 9.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.8 points, 12.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field (fifth in league).

Mike Conley posts 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 1.0 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Watch Edwards, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 30.1 4.8 5.5 1.6 1.0 3.0 Rudy Gobert 11.9 11.8 1.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.7 8.5 2.3 0.5 0.2 1.3 Mike Conley 11.7 2.3 6.1 1.1 0.3 2.6 Naz Reid 12.3 4.2 1.2 0.7 0.5 2.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.