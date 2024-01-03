Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's college basketball lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Creighton Bluejays.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Location: Bronx, New York
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Location: Bronx, New York
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Location: Bronx, New York
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Navy Midshipmen vs. Boston University Terriers
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Case Gym
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Eagles vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: HTC Center
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stabler Arena
- Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
How to Watch American vs. Lehigh
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alumni Arena
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. UCF Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UCF
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lafayette Leopards vs. Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Christl Arena
- Location: West Point, New York
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Army
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Robins Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond
- TV: MASN
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.